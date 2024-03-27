River 105 River 105 Logo

Driver hurt in semi collision near Klossner

March 27, 2024 6:37AM CDT
Minnesota State Patrol

Two semis collided near Klossner Tuesday evening, leaving one driver injured. 

The state patrol says an International Semi driven by Kyle Helget, 40, of New Ulm was southbound on Highway 15, and a Volvo Semi driven by Christopher Patton, 50, of Cyrus was northbound when the two rigs collided at 412th St. 

Patton was transported to New Ulm Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.  Helget was not hurt. 

Snow and ice are believed to be contributing factors to the crash.

