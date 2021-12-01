Driver in fatal hit-and-run crash given 1 year in jail

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in St. Paul and then fled the scene has been sentenced to a year in jail.

Fifty-eight-year-old Robert Kinney, of Maplewood, was sentenced Monday in Ramsey County District Court after being convicted of criminal vehicular homicide in the January death of John Benjamin.

A criminal complaint says Kinney drank eight double shots of vodka over three hours at the 5-8 Tavern and Grill and left the bar shortly before the 68-year-old victim was struck.

Days passed before Kinney was arrested at his home, so a blood alcohol test could not be administered to determine if he was intoxicated at the time of the crash.