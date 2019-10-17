Driver in Winnebago crash charged

(Blue Earth, MN) – The driver in a crash that injured two men on Sunday is accused of driving under the influence of marijuana.

Jordan Lee Paz, 19, is was charged in Faribault County Court Monday with criminal vehicular operation, careless driving, drug and paraphernalia possession, and DWI.

According to the criminal complaint, police arrived on the scene of the crash at Highway 169 and 1st Street in Winnebago to find two heavily damaged vehicles. Both drivers had already been transported to the hospital.

Investigators say they found a marijuana grinder on the center console of Paz’s Pontiac. Further search of the vehicle unearthed multiple glass marijuana pipes, water bongs, and about two grams of marijuana, according to the complaint.

Paz admitted to police he had used marijuana the prior day and admitted the paraphernalia and weed found in the vehicle were his. During his interview, a state trooper smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from Paz, who pulled a small baggie containing weed from his underwear, according to the complaint.

Police say Paz had dilated pupils and his speech was slow.

Paz provided a blood sample before he was discharged and arrested.

