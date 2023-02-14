Driver injured in 4-vehicle Highway 22 crash in Mankato

One person was injured after four vehicles collided in Mankato Monday evening.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. in Highway 22’s north lanes at the Highway 14 interchange. The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup, two cars, and an SUV were all northbound when they collided just south of the interchange.

Injured in the crash was the driver of a Toyota Camry, identified as Noor Mohamed Yusuf, 53, of North Mankato. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

The state patrol identified the other motorists as Leah Marie Macgregor, 35, of North Mankato, Brylie Grace Tapp, 19, of Austin, and Mark Arland Gregor, 58, of Minnesota Lake.