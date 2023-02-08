Driver injured in crash near Green Isle

A driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 25 in Sibley County Monday evening.

A pickup driven by Daniel Brown, 79, of Green Isle, and an SUV driven by Samsam Ebert, 30, collided about four miles east of Green Isle at about 5:30 p.m. Both vehicles were eastbound at the time of the crash.

A Sibley County Sheriff’s office news release says Brown had begun to slow for a right turn into a private driveway off Highway 25. Ebert was unable to slow down in time and attempted to pass on the right to avoid a collision, but the vehicles collided as Brown began his turn, according to the release.

Ebert was transported to Ridgeview Sibley Medical Center in Arlington to be evaluated for her injuries.

Green Isle Fire & Rescue and Arlington Ambulance assisted at the scene.