Driver injured in crash with dump truck in Sleepy Eye

(Mankato, MN) – A New Ulm man was injured in a crash with a dump trump in Sleepy Eye Thursday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just after 7 p.m. when a Chrysler Pacifica and a Peterbilt dump truck collided on Highway 14 at 1st Ave. The dump truck was eastbound and the Chrysler was westbound, according to the crash report.

Paul William Wojahn, 99, of New Ulm was transported to Sleepy Eye Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

The dump truck driver, Brandon Lee Stage, 31, of Hanska, wasn’t injured.