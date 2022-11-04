Driver injured in Highway 14 crash

A car collided with a tractor Thursday afternoon in Waseca County, sending the driver of the vehicle to the hospital.

The crash happened on Highway 14 in Alton Township, near Janesville, just before 4 p.m.

The state patrol says Leah Rae Tidemann, 33, of Faribault, was westbound on the highway when her car collided with a John Deere 4440 that was also westbound. Tidemann was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

The tractor operator, Benjamin Burns, 39, of Janesville, wasn’t injured.