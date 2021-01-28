Driver injured in roundabout crash

An Eagle Lake woman was injured in a roundabout crash in Mankato Wednesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at 1:21 p.m. when a Jeep, northbound on Highway 22, and a Pontiac, westbound on Madison Ave, collided in the roundabout.

The crash report names the Pontiac driver as Janet Ann Zuehlke, 61, of Eagle Lake. Zuehlke was transported to Mayo Health in Mankato with non-life threatening injuries, according to the state patrol.

Nicholas James Hansen, 21, of Madison Lake, was the driver of the Jeep, according to the crash report. Hansen was not injured.