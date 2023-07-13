Driver injured in rural Winnebago semi rollover

A driver was injured Wednesday in a semi rollover in rural Winnebago.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. at 240th St west of 325th Ave.

A press release from the Faribault County Sheriff’s office says a 2015 Mack semi pulling a side dump trailer filled with gravel was westbound on 240th St when the semi and trailer veered onto the shoulder.

The driver, 24-year-old Jonathan Michael Benny, of Fairmont, attempted to return the semi to the roadway, but it overcorrected. The rig went into the ditch, struck a field approach, and rolled onto its side. Benny was able to get out of the cab by breaking out a rear window.

Benny suffered minor injuries and was transported to Mayo Clinic Fairmont for medical care.

The truck and trailer are owned by Beemer Companies of Fairmont, according to the release.