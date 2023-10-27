Driver injured in Sibley County crash

One person was injured when a pickup and a Mack truck collided in Sibley County Wednesday morning.

The state patrol says the pickup was southbound on Highway 169 to exit onto Highway 93 and the Mack truck was westbound on Co Rd 8 when the vehicles collided.

Sam Wollin, 30, of New Prague, who was driving the pickup, was transported to Ridgeview Clinic with non-life threatening injuries. A one-year-old boy in her vehicle was also taken to the hospital, but a crash report indicates he wasn’t injured.

The Mack Truck driver, 30-year-old Evan John King of Le Sueur, was not injured.