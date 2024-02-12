Driver injured in single-vehicle crash in Watonwan County

A driver was injured Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Watonwan County.

The state patrol says David Jay Elg, 62, of Butterfield, was transported to the St. James Hospital & Clinic emergency room with non-life threatening injuries following the crash.

A crash report says Elg’s pickup was eastbound on Highway 30 at about 7:27 a.m. when it left the roadway and entered the ditch at 640th Ave in Adrian Township.