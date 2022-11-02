Driver injured when 2 semis collide in Watonwan County

A driver was injured when two semis collided in Watonwan County Tuesday evening.

The state patrol says a 2016 Freightliner semi driven by Bruce Mark Koepp, 32, of Belle Plaine, was westbound on Highway 60 and a 2014 Freightliner semi driven by David Laverne Alfson, 58, of Winnebago, was crossing south of 330th St when the trucks collided.

Alfson was transported to Madelia Health with non-life threatening injuries. Koepp wasn’t hurt.

The crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. between Madelia and Lewisville.