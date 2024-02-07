Driver injured when pickup crashes into tree near Gibbon

A driver was injured when his pickup crashed into a tree near Gibbon Tuesday evening.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 6:30 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash on Co Rd 2 near 330th St, about three miles south of Gibbon in Severance Township.

A press release says Erik Morales, 35, of Gibbon, was northbound on Co Rd 2 when his Chevy pickup reportedly malfunctioned, causing him to lose control and exit the roadway, where he eventually crashed into a tree.

Morales was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His pickup sustained moderate damage.