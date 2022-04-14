Driver injured when semi blows over in Cottonwood County

A semi driver was injured Thursday when his rig blew over in strong winds on Highway 71.

Rashad Devon Brown, 32, of Port Richey, Florida was transported to Windom Area Health following the crash, which happened at about 8:14 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Brown was northbound on the Highway at Cottonwood Co Rd 22 when the strong winds blew the semi over onto its side.

Brown suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

Cottonwood County is under a wind advisory Thursday, as is most of Southern Minnesota. Wind gusts of up to 50 mph are possible.