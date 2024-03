A driver was injured when two semis collided in Watonwan County near St. James last night.

The state patrol says a Peterbilt semi was westbound on Highway 60 and a Freightliner semi was crossing the highway when the rigs collided.

Thirty-nine-year-old Corey Stewart of Brownsdale, who was driving the Peterbilt, was transported to Mayo Clinic St. James with non-life threatening injuries.

The other driver wasn’t injured.