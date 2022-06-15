Driver killed in crash near Good Thunder

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon southeast of Good Thunder.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Blue Earth Co Rd 39 and 148th St.

A press release says one of the vehicles involved was eastbound on 148th St. First responders arrived to find the driver of that vehicle with critical injuries. Life-saving efforts were performed, but the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The other vehicle involved was southbound on Co Rd 39 at the time of the crash. The adult driver and three minor children all suffered non-life threatening injuries and were treated and released at the scene.

The name of the fatal crash victim is being withheld pending family notification.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.