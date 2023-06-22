Driver killed in Highway 13 crash

A New Richland man was killed in a crash on Highway 13 Wednesday morning.

Scott Bernard Bolduan, 58, died at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 7 p.m. in New Richland Township, just south of Highway 30.

A Minnesota State Patrol crash report says Bolduan was southbound on Highway 13 when his pickup and a northbound semi collided on the southbound shoulder of Highway 13.

The semi driver, Darryn Turner Bullock, 35, of Dallas, North Carolina, was transported to Owatonna Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash report says Bolduan was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.