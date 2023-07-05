Driver killed, passenger seriously injured in weekend rollover near Blue Earth

A woman was killed and her passenger seriously injured in a crash near Blue Earth over the weekend.

Morgan Marie English, 28, of Welcome, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened on Faribault Co Rd 16 and 345th Ave in Jo Daviess Township Sunday.

A passenger in English’s Volkswagen Jetta, 25-year-old Christian Alfredo Arvizu, 25, of Fairmont, was seriously injured in the crash. He was transported with serious injuries to United Hospital District in Blue Earth.

Faribault County Sheriff’s deputies responded at 4:51 a.m. on July 2 to the unwitnessed single-vehicle rollover. Investigation showed that the Jetta was traveling eastbound on Co Rd 16 when it left the roadway, entered the ditch, then struck a culvert on 345th Ave, causing the vehicle to roll and land in a beanfield southeast of the intersection.

Alcohol or drugs may have played a role in the crash, according to a news release from the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation with the assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol.