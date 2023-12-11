Driver leads North Mankato police on chase at speeds up to 110 mph

A driver is behind bars after she led police on a chase that began in North Mankato and reached speeds of up to 110 mph last week.

Stephanie Deborah Renee Williams, 30, of Mankato, was eventually arrested in Watonwan County and is currently in custody in the Blue Earth County Jail.

North Mankato police performed a traffic stop on Dec 8 shortly after 11 p.m. on a vehicle that was going 50 mph on the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge.

As the officer approached the vehicle, Williams fled northbound, disregarding several stop signs and reaching speeds of 75 mph, according to a press release from Police Chief Ross Gullickson.

Police say she hit speeds of nearly 100 mph on Highway 169, then crossed the center median near 7 Mile Creek Park,to avoid a state trooper who was waiting to deploy spike strips.

Johnson then fled southbound on Highway 169 to Highway 60 through Mankato and Lake Crystal, reaching speeds of 100 to 110 mph, according to the release.

The vehicle was eventually stopped near Madelia on Highway 60 after hitting spike strips deployed by Watonwan County Sheriff’s deputies.

Williams was taken into custody without further incident on charges of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.