Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on high-speed chase in Redwood County

Police say a man is in custody after the driver of a stolen vehicle led officers on a high-speed chase in Redwood County Tuesday evening.

At about 8:30 p.m., the Renville County Sheriff’s Office informed Redwood County of a stolen vehicle spotted near Highway 71 and County Rd 2. Redwood deputies began searching the area and eventually located the vehicle at the Oyate C Store near Jackpot Junction.

The driver fled when police tried to approach the vehicle, according to a press release. He was later identified as Tanner William Jarvis, of Benson.

The release says Jarvis led officers on a high-speed pursuit, and eventually stopped at a residence in rural Wanda.

Jarvis was arrested and booked in the Redwood County Jail. Charges are pending the investigation.