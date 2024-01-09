Driver, passenger hospitalized after pickup crashes into Winthrop home

A driver was hospitalized after a pickup crashed into a Winthrop home Monday morning.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 8:22 a.m. that a home at 413 W 4th St had been struck by a vehicle.

Investigators say a Ford F-150 driven by Joshua Ryan Fritz, 38, of Winthrop, was west on 4th St when his vehicle veered off the road and struck the house, causing severe damage to both the home and the pickup.

Fritz and his passenger were transported to the New Ulm Medical Center for evaluation and treatment of injuries. The severity of the injuries is currently unknown.