Driver, passenger suffer life-threatening injuries in Highway 212 crash

Two people were critically injured in a crash on Highway 212 just before noon in Renville County Monday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Buick Lacerne was eastbound between Buffalo Lake and Stewart when it crossed over the centerline and collided with a pickup truck.

The Buick driver, Mark Michael Walter, 60, of Bird Island, and his passenger, Laurene Rose Hodge, 60, of Renville were transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale with life-threatening injuries.

The crash report says Hodge was not wearing a seat belt.

A second passenger in the Buick, Jonathan Kelly Hodge, 23, of Sacred Heart, and the pickup driver, Jamie Louise Brandt, 33, of Redfield, South Dakota, both suffered non-life threatening injuries.