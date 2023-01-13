Driver suffers medical event, crashes into Mayo Clinic building

Police say a driver suffered a medical event Thursday and ran into a building at Mayo Clinic Mankato.

A Mankato Department of Public Safety spokesman said police responded to 1025 Marsh St 3:55 p.m. for an accident, where they found a single vehicle had driven into the Speciality Clinic on the north side of the complex.

Thomas C. Jackson, 75, of Mankato, was behind the wheel of the car when it crashed, according to police. Jackson was taken inside to the emergency room. His current condition is unknown.

No one inside the building was injured.

The extent of damages to the building or the vehicle is not yet known.