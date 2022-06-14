Driver suffers minor injuries after striking cows in Redwood County

A driver suffered minor injuries after a vehicle struck cows south of Redwood Falls Monday night.

The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. at CSAH 1 near 300th St.

Matthew Steven Gehrke, 34, of Redwood Falls, told responding deputies his 2003 Jeep had struck three cows that were standing in the roadway. Gehrke was treated at the scene for minor injuries by ambulance staff.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says they were unable to locate the owners of the cows. Two of the animals are described as black; the other orange and white. The cows had blue tags on their ears with the numbers 1,7, and 8. Anyone with information about who owns the cows should contact the sheriff’s office at (507) 637-4036.