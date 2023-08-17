Driver walks away from crash after pickup drives off embankment

A driver in Redwood County walked away from a crash after his pickup fell off an embankment south of Franklin early Saturday morning.

A report from the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old James Berkey claimed he fell asleep while driving north on County Road 11. Berkey’s pickup went into the ditch, through a barbed wire fence, and up the side of the hill. Investigators say the truck went through some low-hanging tree branches before going down a 30-foot drop.

Berkey walked away from the scene with a possible concussion and was transported to a hospital in Redwood Falls.