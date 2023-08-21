Drivers hospitalized, 3 others injured in 2-vehicle crash at Klossner

Two drivers were hospitalized and three others were injured in a crash near Klossner Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. when a Jeep and an SUV collided at the intersection of Highway 15 and Fort Rd.

According to a state patrol crash report, the Jeep, driven by a 16-year-old boy, was eastbound on Fort Rd at the time of the crash.

The SUV, driven by Derek Ralph Rueckert, 46, of Andover, was northbound on Highway 15 when the vehicles collided.

Rueckert and the teen driver were both transported to New Ulm Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Rueckert had three passengers in his car, including 47-year-old Kari Ann Rueckert, and two girls, ages nine and eleven. All three passengers suffered non-life threatening injuries, but were not hospitalized.