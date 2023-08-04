Drivers injured, one critically, in Highway 22 crash

Two drivers were injured, one critically, in a crash north of Beauford Thursday morning.

According to a state patrol crash report, an SUV driven by Judith Kay Orvedal, 78, of Blue Earth, was northbound on Highway 22, and a car driven by 57-year-old Paul Wayne Marchetti of Winnebago, was eastbound on Co Rd 16 when the vehicles collided in the intersection.

Orvedal suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.

Marchetti was taken to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash. The posted crash time is 11:27 a.m.