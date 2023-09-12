Drought conditions continue to expand in Minnesota with some areas of the state now experiencing exceptional drought conditions for the first time since 2021.

The U.S. Drought Monitor update released late last week indicates severe drought in Waseca County and in the eastern portion of Blue Earth, Nicollet, Sibley, and Faribault counties. Most of Freeborn County is in an extreme or exceptional drought.

The Drought Monitor map shows that 39% of the state is in severe drought and 30% in moderate drought.