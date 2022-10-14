Drought conditions persist

Drought conditions around the state continue to persist, and some of the worst areas are right here in southern Minnesota.

According to the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor map released Thursday, 8% of the state is in severe drought. That includes most of Nicollet and Le Sueur counties and all of Brown County. The map shows Mankato just on the line between severe and moderate drought. To the north, Sibley County faces extreme drought conditions.

It’s the first time in 2022 that any of Minnesota has been in extreme drought.