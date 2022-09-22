Drug dealer sentenced to 6 years in prison for overdose death

A Mankato man has been sentenced to six years in prison in connection with an overdose death.

Myles Hickman, 27, pled guilty last month to 3rd-degree murder. Hickman admitted during his plea hearing that he sold heroin containing fentanyl to 31-year-old Jesse Barnhart, who was found dead inside a Mankato apartment in May 2021, days after he was released from treatment.

Hickman will receive credit for the year he spent in the Blue Earth County Jail. Minnesota inmates typically serve the first two-thirds of their sentence in prison; the remainder on probation.