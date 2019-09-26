Drug Overdose Suspected in Death of Gustavus Student

A missing Gustavus Adolphus student has been found deceased.

The body of 20-year-old Alexander John-Louis Sarlis of Deleware, was found in Carver County.

According to press releases from the St. Peter Police Department and the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, the search for Sarlis led to an apartment on Brad Street in Hamburg, where his body was found concealed in a sleeping bag. Police believe he had been dead for several days.

Sarlis’ death was likely caused by drug overdose. His body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office. Foul play is not suspected.

Two men and one woman were arrested as part of the investigation. Police say at least two people attempted to conceal Sarlis’ body, while a third stole property from him after his death. All three are being held in the Carver County Jail. Charges are pending.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

