Drug task force arrests three for drug possession during traffic stop in Willmar Monday

January 4, 2023 2:38PM CST
Area drug task force agents arrested three for drug possession in Willmar Monday.

On Jan. 2, agents from the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force arrested three individuals during a traffic stop in Willmar. During the investigation, agents located over 200 fake oxycodone pills that field tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, close to a half ounce of powdered fentanyl, and a large amount of cash.

One of the parties arrested had a warrant for his arrest out of Meeker County for theft, and was currently out on bail in Kandiyohi County for a 2nd Degree Assault charge and Controlled Substance charges.

