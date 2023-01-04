Drug task force arrests three for drug possession during traffic stop in Willmar Monday

Area drug task force agents arrested three for drug possession in Willmar Monday.

On Jan. 2, agents from the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force arrested three individuals during a traffic stop in Willmar. During the investigation, agents located over 200 fake oxycodone pills that field tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, close to a half ounce of powdered fentanyl, and a large amount of cash.

One of the parties arrested had a warrant for his arrest out of Meeker County for theft, and was currently out on bail in Kandiyohi County for a 2nd Degree Assault charge and Controlled Substance charges.