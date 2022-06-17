Drug task force seeking assistance in locating wanted Mankato man

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force is seeking assistance in locating a wanted Mankato man.

Jason Lee Martin, 34, has a number of warrants for his arrest, including burglary, firearm possession, identity theft, and drug possession.

Martin was allegedly discovered Wednesday hiding in an attic by Nicollet County investigators after he attempted to flee officers.

Police say he then escaped the medical facility where he was taken prior to being booked in jail. Martin is 5’11 with facial hair and a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and jean shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force at (507) 304-4790.