Drug task force seizes 2 lbs of pot, meth, and more in Redwood Falls; 5 arrested

Michelle Renee Roethler

(Redwood Falls, MN) – Five people were arrested after a southern Minnesota drug task force found a variety of drugs while executing search warrants in Redwood Falls Monday and Tuesday.

According to a press release sent by New Ulm Police, the Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Drug Task force arrested the following people:  Jonathon Anthony McClary, 24, of Redwood Falls, Jon Anthonie Gorman, 20, of New Brighton, Carlos Edward Montez, 51, of Redwood Falls, Cheyenne Hoffman, 34, of Morton, and Michelle Renee Roethler, 36, of New Ulm.

Task force agents seized over 30 grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of cocaine, several ecstasy tablets, and over two pounds of marijuana during the searches.

Charges and more arrests are expected to follow, according to the release.



