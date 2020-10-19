Drugs allegedly found in fleeing shoplifting suspect’s vehicle

(Mankato, MN) – A man who allegedly fled police after shoplifting at a Mankato store had drugs in his vehicle, according to court documents.

A criminal complaint filed in Blue Earth County says Daniel Lee Malone, 50, of Centennial, Colorado, fled Menard’s after he was reported to law enforcement for shoplifting on the morning of Oct 15.

Mankato police attempted to initiate a traffic stop when Malone’s Jeep was spotted in the area of Highway 14 and Victory Dr, but he fled on eastbound on the highway, according to the complaint. Police say the pursuit exceeded speeds of 70 miles per hour.

Malone eventually pulled over on Highway 14 near Waseca Co Rd 2 and was taken into custody.

Police say two containers inside found in the vehicle contained methamphetamine. A pipe, syringe, and a bottle with an unknown liquid were also discovered in the Jeep, the complaint says.

Malone has been charged with felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, gross misdemeanor drug possession, and misdemeanor DWI.