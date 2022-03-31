Drugs, firearms seized during drug task force warrant search

Two men were arrested after a local drug task force executed two search warrants in Mankato Wednesday.

Thirty-nine-year-old Anthony Pierre Atkins is facing charges of being a felon in possession of ammunition and 5th-degree drug sales. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says agents found drugs and a loaded handgun magazine in Atkins’ Bunting Lane home. Atkins had been out on bail from a previous task force weapons investigation, according to a media release.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Terrell McNeal was arrested at his home on South Broad St on charges of drug sales and possession. The task force says a variety of drugs, including cocaine, ecstasy, psilocybin mushrooms, and marijuana were seized, along with multiple firearms.

Both men are booked in the Blue Earth County Jail.