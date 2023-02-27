Drummer Growth to purchase Good Counsel property

Local developer Mike Drummer will purchase the Our Lady of Good Counsel property.

The purchase was announced Friday by the School Sisters of Notre Dame Friday. It includes the 170 Good Counsel Drive property, minus the Loyola Catholic School campus, which was purchased by the school.

Provincial leader Sister Debra Marie Sciano said Drummer Growth was selected because they are committed to honoring the legacy of the SSND.

Most of the remaining sisters at the property moved to a Shakopee care center last fall.