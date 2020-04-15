Drummer’s Garden Center donating hand sanitizer

(Mankato, MN) – A local business is donating a critical item to caregivers who are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Drummer’s Garden Center is selling one and five gallon containers of sanitzer, which will be donated to one of the local personal protective equipment (PPE) drives when purchased. For every ten gallons purchased, Drummer’s will add another gallon.

The garden center will also deliver the donation to one of the area PPE drives.

The sanitizer is World Health Organization-approved, and is made for cleaning hands and hard surfaces. Drummer’s is the exclusive distributor of the product.

To make the PPE sanitizer donation, call (507) 388-4877.