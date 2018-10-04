‘Drunk’ Birds Are Causing Problems in a Northern Minnesota City

The city of Gilbert has a problem with drunks, but it’s not the people who are getting hammered.

No, it’s the local bird population, which have been flying around the city three sheets to the wind, crashing into windows and cars, and generally making fools of themselves.

The reason isn’t because they’ve happened upon an unguarded vat of booze, rather they’re getting “drunk” on berries.

Because of an early frost in Gilbert, certain berries in the area have fermented earlier than they usually do.

And since many of the birds living locally haven’t yet migrated south for the winter, more of them than usual are finding themselves plastered.

And the main culprits are the younger birds, who clearly can’t hold their ale.

“It appears that some of the birds are getting a little more ‘tipsy’ than normal,” Gilbert PD said on Facebook. “Generally, younger birds’ livers can’t handle the toxins as efficiently as more mature birds.

“There is no need to call law enforcement … as they should sober up within a short period of time.”

Source: bringmethenews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook