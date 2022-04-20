Drunk driver who hit school bus sentenced

The woman who hit a school bus in North Mankato while driving intoxicated last December has been sentenced.

Amy Kay Llewellyn Steen, 27, of Mankato, was sentenced Monday in Nicollet County Court on one count of 2nd-degree DWI. Three additional DWI counts and an open bottle charge were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Steen will serve 30 days in jail, with credit for three days already served. Half of her jail time will be completed through Sentence to Serve, a community work program for non-violent offenders. Judge Bradley C. Walker stayed 335 days of jail time for two years, during which time Steen will serve probation through Nicollet County. She will also pay $585 in fines.

Steen admitted in a petition to plead guilty that she consumed alcohol before crashing into a school bus on December 7, 2021. A breath test put her blood-alcohol level at .35. She has a prior DWI conviction from April 2020.