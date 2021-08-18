Drunken driver was 3x’s the legal limit when she called 911, say charges

A drunken driver was three times the legal limit when she called 911, allowing dispatch to track her down.

Ana Michel Fox, 22, of Mankato, was charged in Blue Earth County Court with two counts of gross misdemeanor DWI.

A criminal complaint says Blue Earth County Dispatch received a 911 call from a screaming, crying female just before 8 p.m. on Aug 14. The complaint says the woman was mumbling and talking to herself. The phone number and information provided led dispatch to believe the caller was Fox. Dispatch tracked the caller and advised police the Fox was on Highway 169 traveling north.

Dispatch also received a complaint from another driver who was nearly struck by a vehicle registered to Fox’s father, according to court documents.

The complaint says police located Fox in an apartment complex lobby. Fox smelled strongly of alcohol and was staggering and swaying back and forth, according to the complaint.

Police say a preliminary breath test put Fox’s blood-alcohol level at .24, three times Minnesota’s legal driving limit of .08.

Fox has a previous DWI conviction, according to the complaint. She was transported to a detox facility.