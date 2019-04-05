Duluth fire chief charged with driving drunk

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say Duluth’s fire chief had a blood alcohol content more than 2½ times the legal limit when he was arrested for driving drunk last weekend.

Chief Dennis Edwards Jr. has been placed on administrative leave after being charged with third-degree driving while impaired. He was pulled over about 11:30 p.m. Saturday by a St. Louis County sheriff’s deputy. The officer said he saw Edwards attempting to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone on a hill.

A criminal complaint says Edwards performed poorly on a field sobriety test. WDIO-TV says Edwards is due in court April 11.
