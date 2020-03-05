Duluth man gets 36 years in prison for fatally stabbing wife

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A Duluth man has been sentenced to more than 36 years in prison for fatally stabbing his wife in front of the couple’s children last year.

Ryan Jazdzewski was sentenced Tuesday. He pleaded guilty in January to intentional second-degree murder in the June 2019 death of his wife, Nicole. Jazdzewski admitted at his plea hearing that he killed Nicole by repeatedly stabbing her in the presence of their three young children, and that the number of injuries he inflicted were particularly cruel. Both of those circumstances were aggravating factors under sentencing guidelines.