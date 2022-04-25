Duluth officer acquitted in shooting of man through door

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A jury has acquitted a Duluth police officer of two felony charges for shooting a man through a closed door in 2020.

Tyler Leibfried was found not guilty on Friday of one count of second-degree assault and one count of the intentional discharge of a firearm endangering others.

Leibfried was responding to a report of a domestic argument when he shot Jared Fyle through the door of Fyle’s apartment. Fyle had pounded his door shut with a hatchet and turned the deadbolt, but Leibfried believed the two bangs were gunshots and fired through the door a total of six times, wounding Fyle.