Duluth police investigate shooting
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Duluth police are searching for a suspect in an overnight shooting.
Authorities say a male victim suffered a gunshot wound to his arm sometime after 11 p.m. Sunday. The man told officers he was shot at an apartment building that had been declared uninhabitable.
WDIO-TV reports police have not yet identified or located a suspect. Their investigation continues.
