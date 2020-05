The 5,000 packs of Dunkaroos General Mills is giving away were claimed online in less than a minute Thursday, proving the pre-order promotion was a success.

GM says that’s not the case … there were simply thousands of people on the site waiting for a chance to get their hands on the first packs of the revitalized ’90s snack, and 5,000 spots filled up super fast.

The good news for these frustrated fans — Dunkaroos will be making a comeback at some 7-Eleven stores starting in late May, and nationwide at more grocery and convenient stores later this summer. Source: tmz.com

It may have worked too well, though … because the lightning-quick giveaway resulted in some Twitter allegations the site had actually crashed, was rigged or simply all a publicity stunt.