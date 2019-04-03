Dunkin’ Pours Three New Signature Lattes

Dunkin’ looks to up their espresso game with the introduction of three new Signature Lattes: Blueberry Crisp Latte, Caramel Craze Latte and Cocoa Mocha Latte.

Here’s a closer look at the new beverages:

Blueberry Crisp Latte: Blueberry and caramel flavors, all topped with whipped cream, a caramel flavored drizzle and cinnamon sugar topping.

Caramel Craze Latte: A caramel flavor with a topping of whipped cream, caramel flavored drizzle and cinnamon sugar topping.

Cocoa Mocha Latte: A mocha flavor finished with whipped cream topping, mocha drizzle and hot chocolate powder.

All three new lattes are available hot or iced and can be found at participating Dunkin’ locations nationwide.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

FULL HOUSE Creator Will Sell Show’s Tanner Family Home as FULLER HOUSE Ends Autism Awareness Month: 10 Things Parents of Kids with Autism Spectrum Disorder Wish You Knew ‘Parents’ Names the 10 Best Family Cars of 2019 Lake Crystal Man Charged For Falsely Reporting Madelia Gun Chase Purina Issues Recall After “Rubber Choking Hazards” Reportedly Found in Cat Food 4 Ways to Spice Up Your Relationship
Comments