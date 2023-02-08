Duran Duran! Minnesota State Fair announces 1st 2023 concert!

The Minnesota State Fair has announced Duran Duran as the first show confirmed for 2023.

Duran Duran with special guests Bastille and Nile Rogers & CHIC will perform in the grandstand on Thursday, August 31.

Tickets start at $77 and go on sale Thursday, February 16. Tickets are available through Etix or by calling 800-514-3849.

British music icons Duran Duran have sold more than 100 million records worldwide, had 21 U.K. top 20 tunes, 19 hit singles in the U.S, and six multi-platinum records. The band has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and multiple Grammy awards.

Grammy-nominated Bastille was 2013’s biggest-selling global breakthrough act, with more than a billion Spotify streams and two Grammy nominations.

Nile Rodgers is a multiple Grammy award-winning composer, producer, arranger, guitarist, and co-founder of CHIC.