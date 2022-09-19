Dustin Lynch coming to Mankato
September 19, 2022 10:14AM CDT
Country music performer Dustin Lynch is coming to Mankato.
Lynch will take the stage at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center on Friday, November 4. Tickets start at $35+ fees and go on-sale Friday, September 23 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.
Lynch has built one of the most consistent recording careers in modern country music, achieving eight #1 hits, including his power duet ‘Thinking ‘Bout You (featuring MacKenzie Porter). He also boasts four Top 5 albums.
Since his platinum breakout, ‘Cowboys & Angels’ in 2012, Lynch has headlined packed venues and toured with Country’s biggest names, such as Luke Bryan, Florida-Georgia Line, and Brad Paisley.