DWI Charges: Driver nearly 5 times the legal alcohol limit

A North Mankato man was nearly five times the legal alcohol limit when he got behind the wheel of a car in June, say charges filed Wednesday.

Kellen Michael Giefer, 30, was charged with two counts of gross misdemeanor DWI in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint says Giefer was pulled over after another motorist reported a vehicle with front-end damage that was swerving into oncoming traffic on Highway 14. Mankato police caught up with Giefer’s car as it exited onto Highway 169, says the complaint.

The officer reported an “overwhelming” smell of alcohol coming from Giefer’s vehicle. Giefer allegedly admitted to drinking uptown before driving.

The complaint says Giefer exhibited a high level of intoxication during field sobriety tests. A preliminary breath test put his blood-alcohol level at .39, which remained unchanged more than an hour after he was stopped, according to court documents.

A bottle of liquor was also found in Giefer’s pocket, according to the complaint. He’s also been charged with open bottle, a petty misdemeanor.